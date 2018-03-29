Great Bend grade school finding out homework is not always effective

Some subjects in school tend to lead to a lot of homework. Students are required to finish their assignments at home, study, read chapters, and complete projects on their own time away from school.

More and more studies are showing that a lot of homework does not translate into success in the classroom or for future learning.

At Jefferson Elementary School in Great Bend, teachers will send short reading assignments home to improve their comprehension and reading ability, but as English Language Arts Coach Natalie DeForest tells us, the reading tests are optional.

At the elementary level, too much homework can hurt the chances of the students being interested in learning. Jefferson Principal Kip Wilson also noted whether a student completes their homework is sometimes out of their control based on certain circumstances at home.

At the USD 428 Board of Education luncheon Thursday afternoon, Wilson added the old school way of handling students not finishing their homework would be to keep them in at recess or after school, but Jefferson has gone away from that approach and relied on rewarding students that do the assignments.