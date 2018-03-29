FBI Informant expected to take stand in Kan. bomb case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The militia member who tipped off law enforcement to an alleged plan to bomb Somali immigrants in Kansas is expected to take the stand in the case against three men charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.

On Thursday, jurors will get a chance to hear for themselves the testimony from Dan Day. He is the paid informant who wore a wire for the FBI, capturing months of profanity-laced recordings key to the prosecution’s case.

Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights. Stein also faces a weapons-related charges and Wright faces a charge of lying to the FBI.

The three men, who were indicted in October 2016, have pleaded not guilty.