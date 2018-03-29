Cop Shop (3/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/28)

Theft

At 10:55 a.m. a theft was reported at 1481 NE 70 Avenue in Claflin.

At 4:02 p.m. a theft of an ATV was reported at SE 100 Avenue & SE 20 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/28)

Remove Subject

At 10:27 a.m. St. Rose Health Center, 3515 Broadway Avenue, requested Orville Monroe be removed from the premises. The subject left without incident.

Criminal Damage

At 11:04 a.m. Great Bend Regional Hospital, 514 Cleveland Street, reported Douglas Thomas broke a door during an attempt to escape from custody.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:10 a.m. Timothy Chism was arrested for a warrant at 1501 2nd Street.

Narcotics Violation

At 11:28 a.m. Crystal Duncan was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia and stolen property at 2400 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:30 a.m. Douglas Thomas was arrested at 2400 10th Street.

Hit and Run Accident

At 2:24 p.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 5808 16th Street Ter C08.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 12th Street & Odell Street.

Stroke

At 8:24 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1923 Adams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:09 p.m. Israel Klein was arrested on two GBMC warrants at 805 Heizer Street.

At 9:09 p.m. Laken Shelor was arrested at 805 Heizer Street on a BCDC warrant.

Breathing Problems

At 9:42 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2332 Garfield Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 10:41 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 703.