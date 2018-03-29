Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/28)

BOOKED: Raul Rocha of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Victoria Norton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Timothy Chism of Great Bend on Great Bend Parole Office order to arrest and detain with no bond.

BOOKED: Heath Prosser of Claflin on Saline County District Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond.

BOOKED: Douglas Thomas of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for felony possession of stolen property and felony obstruction with bond set at $5,000 C/S. Desoto Parish, LA warrant for burglary and theft with no bond. BCDC case for aggravated escape from custody with bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: William Harger Jr. of Radium on Hutchinson Parole Office order to arrest and detain with no bond.

BOOKED: Kyle Clasen of Seward on Barton County District Court warrant for probation with no charge.

BOOKED: Koby Schroeder of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for aggravated sexual battery, bond set at $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Laken Shelor of Great Bend for BTDC probation violation with no bond.

RELEASED: Rachel Kelly on a Community Corrections serve sentence.

RELEASED: Heath Prosser of Claflin on Saline County District Court warrant for failure to appear after being transported to Saline County.

RELEASED: Robert Streiner of Great Bend on Delaware County, OK District Court warrant for contempt of court after the warrant with withdrawn per Delaware County District Court.

RELEASED: Koby Schroeder of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for aggravated sexual battery, bond reduced from $50,000 to OR bond of $10,000 by order of the court through BCDC.