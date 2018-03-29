Barton County receives Governor’s Council on Fitness Funding Opportunity to promote walking

Last week, the Barton County Health Department received notice that their application was approved for the Governor’s Council on Fitness Walking Enhancement Funding Opportunity. The Barton County Health Department will receive $10,000 in funding in order to implement walking improvements in cities across Barton County. This funding opportunity was made available to promote walking as a key strategy toward a healthier community.

Proposed projects to be completed with awarded funding include improvement of selected crosswalks in Hoisington to improve safety for pedestrians walking to the Hoisington Activity Center; design of a sidewalk connection in Ellinwood to improve safety for pedestrians walking to community destinations in southern Ellinwood; development of a media campaign to promote walking to community events and destinations and encourage student participation in a Walk to School Day; support for a Walking School Bus program in Great Bend; and purchasing signage to promote walking trails.

“Be Well Barton County’s Master Bike and Pedestrian Plan provided the framework for these implementation steps,” said Janel Rose from Barton County Health Department. “It is great to see additional visible improvements being made throughout Barton County that will encourage people of all ages and abilities to walk to community destinations.”

Only ten communities across the state were awarded this funding, which is intended to increase walking in alignment with Step It Up! The Surgeon General’s Call to Action to Promote Walking and Walkable Communities.

This opportunity was made available to current KDHE Chronic Disease Risk Reduction (CDRR) program grantees and sponsored by the Governor’s Council on Fitness. The mission of the Governor’s Council on Fitness is to encourage increased physical activity, healthy diets, and tobacco use prevention. Funding for the crosswalk improvement comes from KDHE through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity (State Public Health Actions to Prevent and Control Diabetes, Heart Disease, Obesity and Associated Risk Factors and Promote School Health).

For more information on the Governor’s Council on Fitness Walking Enhancement funding opportunity, contact Jennifer Church at 785-296- 6801 or jennifer.church@ks.gov. For more information on the Barton County Health Department’s crosswalk improvement plans, contact Janel Rose at 620-793-1902 or health@bartoncounty.org.