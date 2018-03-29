McPherson announces filing for election as District Judge in the 20th Judicial District

District Judge Scott McPherson has announced that he is filing to run for election to a four-year term as District Judge in the 20th Judicial District, which includes Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Stafford Counties.

Judge McPherson was appointed to the bench by Governor Sam Brownback in December, 2017, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ron Svaty. Prior to his appointment, McPherson served as the Rice County Attorney for 11 years. He also served as an Assistant County Attorney in Barton County from 2005-2007 and was an Assistant District Attorney in Douglas County before that.

McPherson says that he is enjoying the challenges of his new position and hopes to earn the trust of the people in the 20th District.

In addition to hearing cases of all types in the five counties, Judge McPherson is assigned to all of the criminal cases in Barton County District Court.