Wednesday Weather

Tonight
A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of rain before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.