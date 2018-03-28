Wednesday Weather

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.



Tonight A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.



Thursday A 30 percent chance of rain before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.



Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.



Friday Sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.



Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.



Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.



Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.



Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.



Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.



Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.



Monday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.



Tuesday A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.