Shorthanded Lady Cougars drop match at Tabor College

from bartonsports.com

Playing a member short Saturday afternoon in Hillsboro, Kansas, the No. 21 ranked Barton Community College women’s tennis team took it on the chin with an 8-1 loss to Tabor College.

Dropping to 2-5 on the season, the Lady Cougars will look to stop a three match slide coming up Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. as Barton hosts Fort Hays State University at the Ellinwood Grade School tennis courts.

The Lady Cougars will then join back up with the Cougar men for a Thursday, April 5, date of doubleheader action in Arkansas City, Kansas. Barton will begin the day at 9:00 a.m. with a conference match versus No. 10 ranked Cowley College to be followed in the afternoon by taking on No. 19 ranked New Mexico Military Institute.

Barton played the match without the services of sophomore No. 2 doubles and No. 4 player Shai Cartmill which caused some shakeup in the middle of the lineup as well as forfeiting two of the eight losses on the day.

Leaving the Cougars with just two doubles tandems, the No. 1 tandem of Neus Torregrosa and Sarah Hammerwas no match to Jessica Emoto and Mandi Hiett as the NAIA Central Region No. 7 team ran away with an 8-1 score. Without the services of Cartmill, Ksenija Dmitrovic moved up in the doubles to play alongside Jenna Groene as the due picked up the lone Barton win of the day in taking an 8-3 win over the Blue Jays Lindsey Stroud and Olivia Brubacher.

The feature singles match naturally came in the No. 1 position as the NAIA 12th ranked Emoto defeated the Lady Cougars’ 9th ranked Torregrosa in a tough 7-6, 6-3 victory.

Hammer went down 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 2 position to Hiett with Dmitrovic falling in the No. 3 match 6-4, 6-3 to the Blue Jays’ Heidi Klaassen.

Groene and Thamires Lima each moved up a spot in the lineup with Groene dropping consecutive 6-3 scores to Brubacher in the No. 4 match while Thamires Lima lost 6-3, 6-2 in the fifth and final singles match to Tessa Isaac.

Complete Results:

#1 Doubles: Neus Torregrosa and Sarah Hammer (BCC) lost to Jessica Emoto and Mandi Hiett (TC) 8-1

#2 Doubles: Jenna Groene and Ksenija Dmitrovic (BCC) def Lindsey Stroud and Olivia Brubacher (TC) 8-3

#3 Doubles: Open *BCC defaults match

#1 Singles: #9 Neus Torregrosa (BCC) lost to #12 Jessica Emoto (TC) 7-6, 6-3

#2 Singles: Sarah Hammer (BCC) lost to Mandi Hiett (TC) 6-3, 6-2

#3 Singles: Ksenija Dmitrovic (BCC) lost to Heidi Klaassen (TC) 6-4, 6-3

#4 Singles: Jenna Groene (BCC) lost to Olivia Brubacher (TC) 6-3, 6-3

#5 Singles: Thamires Lima (BCC) lost to Tessa Isaac (TC) 6-3, 6-2

#6 Singles: Open *BCC defaults match