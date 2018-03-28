Salina woman arrested for post office bomb hoax

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with Tuesday’s bomb threat in Salina.

Just before 9:30 am, Tuesday, officers of the Salina Police Department were dispatched to the United States Postal Service, 211 E. Ash, in regards to an unidentified package that possibly contained a bomb, according to a media release.

The Postal Service and surrounding area were immediately evacuated. Upon request, the Riley County Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) responded and removed the package. The package was placed in a safe location and a water shot was used to disrupt the package. The package was found to be inert but it was designed to simulate an explosive device.

A coordinated response from several agencies including the United States Postal Inspection Service, Kansas Highway Patrol, and other Federal agencies assisted in the investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of Robin Carol Stewart, a 56-year-old female from Salina. During the evening of March 27th, a search warrant was executed at Stewart’s residence and additional evidence was collected.

Stewart was arrested without incident and authorities are requesting charges of Aggravated Criminal Threat, Criminal Use of Explosives, and Interference with the Conduct of Public Business in Public Buildings.