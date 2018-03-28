No. 21 Barton men’s tennis wins 8-1 at Tabor College

The No. 21 ranked Barton Community College men’s tennis team swept the doubles action to begin Saturday’saction in Hillsboro, Kansas, in going on to an 8-1 victory at Tabor College improving to 3-4 on the season.

The Cougars will have some time off the competitive court before their next meet, taking place Thursday, April 5, in doubleheader action in Arkansas City, Kansas. Barton will get the day started with a 9:00 a.m. conference match versus No. 8 ranked Cowley College before taking on No. 9 ranked New Mexico Military Institute.

Capturing all three doubles matches to begin the dual, the No. 1 tandem of Marcel Miasato and Yordi Ponce came out on top of hard fought 9-7 victory over the Blue Jays’ Angel Miguel and Anton Sophin. In singles play the Cougars would split the top two matches with No. 43 Miasato coming up short 6-3 and 7-5 to Miguel while Ponce would prevail in the third set 10-0 after splitting the first two sets by 6-4 scores.

Both No. 2 and No. 3 doubles squads won by 8-5 scores as the two squad of Miguel Valle and Jack Peoples disposed Tabor’s Gallagher Martin-Chavez and Stephen Wilson while the third tandem of Thales Machado de Souza and Tinashe Muzenyi took care of Billy Wiser and Dhiraj Adikari.

Singles results had Valle defeating Martin-Chavez by a pair of 6-3 scores in the No. 3 position with Peoples winning the No. 4 over Wilson by 6-3 and 6-2 scores. Machado dominated with identical 6-1 scores in the No. 5 match over Wiser with Muzenyi taking the No. 6 match with a nearly dominant 6-1, 6-2 score over Adikari.

Complete Results:

#1 Doubles: Marcel Miasato and Yordi Ponce (BCC) def Angel Miguel and Anton Sopin (TC) 9-1

#2 Doubles: Miguel Valle and Jack Peoples (BCC) def Gallagher Martin-Chavez and Stephen Wilson (TC) 8-5

#3 Doubles: Tinashe Muzenyi and Thales Machado de Souza (BCC) def Billy Wiser and Dhiraj Adikari (TC) 8-5

#1 Singles: Marcel Miasato (BCC) lost to Angel Miguel (TC) 6-3, 7-5

#2 Singles: Yordi Ponce (BCC) def Anton Sopin (TC) 6-4, 4-6, 10-0

#3 Singles: Miguel Valle (BCC) def Gallagher Martin-Chavez (TC) 6-3, 6-3

#4 Singles: Jack Peoples (BCC) def Stephen Wilson (TC) 6-3, 6-2

#5 Singles: Thales Machado de Souza (BCC) def Billy Wiser (TC) 6-1, 6-1

#6 Singles: Tinashe Muzenyi (BCC) def Dhiraj Adikari (TC) 6-1. 6-2