Hutch Chamber responds to bill that would move Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce issued a response to legislation introduced in Topeka Monday that could pave the way for moving the Kansas State Fair out of Hutchinson.

In response to the proposed legislation that would allow cities to host the Kansas State Fair, the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber, along with Visit Hutch and the City of Hutchinson, stay committed to hosting the annual event that attracts over 350,000 people to the community each year. The City of Hutchinson and Reno County value the 105-plus year history the community has as home of the Kansas State Fair, according to a release from the Chamber Tuesday afternoon.

The city and county have a longstanding spirit of partnership and cooperation with the State of Kansas, the Kansas State Fair and its leadership board. In 2000, the City of Hutchinson and Reno County worked together with the State of Kansas to fund a Master Plan for the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The city and county both committed a combined $3 million over a 10-year period. The City of Hutchinson and Reno County upheld that commitment.

One of the reasons cited for this proposed legislation is the recent increase in Hutchinson’s stormwater utility fee. In 2016, to help Hutchinson start work on a backlog of needed improvements to its drainage infrastructure, the City of Hutchinson implemented a change to how the stormwater utility fee would be assessed to local citizens and business owners. The adjustments to the stormwater utility fees were catching up for years of funding for deferred maintenance of the stormwater system. The fees were also consistent with stormwater management of other Kansas municipalities.

“The City of Hutchinson currently offers a variety of in-kind services to the State Fair in exchange for use of State Fair property for recreational purposes and has been working over the last two years with fair staff to identify ways to offset the stormwater fees,” John Deardoff, Hutchinson City Manager, said.

In addition, a portion of the city’s Transient Guest Tax funds tourism efforts through Visit Hutch, which in return recruits, submits proposals, and financially supports events year-round at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Recent national and statewide events held at the fairgrounds include: the Kansas Junior Livestock Show, American Maine-Anjou Association Junior National Show, and the All-American Junior Sheep Show. Those three events combined had an economic impact that surpassed $2.5 million.

“The Kansas State Fairgrounds is truly a valuable asset for our community,” LeAnn Cox, Vice President of Operations and Tourism for the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber, said. “It allows us to recruit events from all across the country that provides Hutchinson and Reno County with a much-needed economic boost.”

In the last two years, Visit Hutch has provided financial contributions of approximately $8,000 directly to 15 events held on the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

“Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce, Visit Hutch, City of Hutchinson and Reno County have long stood behind and support all joint efforts to enhance improvements to the fairground facilities in Hutchinson,” Debra Teufel, Hutchinson Reno County Chamber President & CEO, said. “Hutchinson is a place where Kansans from across the state come to celebrate and learn about agriculture and commerce. We support and will remain steadfast in solidarity with local elected officials and community partners to ensure that the Kansas State Fair remains in Hutchinson for years to come.”

The bill stems from numerous questions regarding the support — or what some say is a lack of support — from the city, county and CVB. Some feel that, since the fair alone generates an economic impact of more than $46 million in just a 60-mile area around Hutchinson, more needs to come from those entities.

The questions stem from hearings on a proposal to allow the fair to collect the sales tax is generates. The bill would offset needed funds the state is supposed to pay the fair for its capital improvements fund, but rarely has in the past several years. That senate bill is making its way to the floor after being passed in committee.

———-

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have introduced a new bill that would allow the State Fair to leave the city of Hutchinson after more than 100 years.

State Rep. Don Schroeder, R-Hesston, said the bill proposed Monday was inspired by the people “involved” with the fair who are unhappy with the city. He declined to identify anyone by name.

Schroeder said one of the contributing factors to the dissatisfaction is the city’s stormwater fees, which jumped to approximately $50,000 per year.

“Obviously, it’s not anyone that serves on the fair board,” said State Fair Board President Virginia Crossland-Macha about those who inspired the bill.

She said the board hasn’t discussed moving from Hutchinson.

“I don’t know where this comes from,” she said.

Hutchinson City Manager John Deardoff said he also was “a little perplexed” by the legislation.

“We’re just not sure what’s driving this,” Deardoff said.

If passed, the bill would require the fair’s board to request proposals from other cities in Kansas to host the event. The board would also be required to submit a report detailing the results of the proposals to several legislative committees on or before Jan. 11, 2020.

State Reps. Steven Becker and Jason Probst, and state Sen. Ed Berger oppose the bill, saying Hutchinson is a perfect location for the fair.

“It is concerning to me, for sure,” said Becker.

Probst said the city has been managing the annual influx of the State Fairground’s visitors “very well” for more than a century. He added that it would be costly for a potential host city and for the state to replicate the fairgrounds.