MARCH 28, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: 1968 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU SHORTWIDE, 3 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 2 ANTENNA’S, DOLLY, COMPUTER ACCESSORIES. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2013 CHEVY IMPALA. 785-445-5056

FOR SALE: 1955 PORSCHE 356 SPEEDSTER. 316-519-6050

WANTED: REAR END FOR AN OLDER 60’S OR 70’S FORD. 617-2809

FOR SALE: BIG TRUCK TIRES 11/24/5, 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE. 285-9353

FOR SALE: 36 VCR MOVIE TAPES, 2 MINI RUNNING BOARDS, BEATLE ALBUMS. 639-1770

FOR SALE: 1993 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA W/EXTRAS, PEDESTAL SUMP PUMP, HAND SAWS. 793-0979

FOR SALE: MEDIUM SIZE BIRD CAGE, 4 BIKES 2 BOYS 2 GIRLS, STORM DOORS/SLIDING DOORS. 617-9083

FOR SALE: 2 22 PISTOLS, RIDING MOWER. 352-0820

FOR SALE: TABLE & 4 CHAIRS/LEAF, 4QT PRESSURE COOKER, H&P PRINTER W/MANUAL. 617-5811

FOR SALE: 1976 F700 GRAIN DUMP TRUCK. 793-3854

FOR SALE: TANDEM AXLE CAR TRAILER W/RAMPS, DOG CAGE. 786-5255

WANTED: SOMEONE TO INSTALL FLOORING. 786-6784

FOR SALE: GAS POWER WASHER, GE FREEZER, EXTENSION LADDER. 282-7585

FOR SALE: WASHER & DRYER. WANTED: SOMEONE TO SHARE A 3 BEDROOM HOUSE & UTILITIES. 202-0569

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 275/70/18, GRILL FOR A FORD MUSTANG 06/09. 282-0424

FOR SALE: VOLKSWAGEN TURBO DUNE BUGGY, HEDGE POSTS. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: 28′ GOOSENECK CAR TRAILER (NO TITLE). WANTED: TOP SHROUD FOR A BRIGGS & STRATTON MOTOR. 639-2574

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY