Man enters plea in I-70 crash that killed mother, 2 kids

JUNCTION CITY –– A Texas man pleaded guilty to murder and involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Thompson and her two children -photo from Gofundme

Steven W. Johnson, 45, of Houston, pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree – reckless and two counts of involuntary manslaughter (DUI). Judge Steven L. Hornbaker accepted the pleas Monday in Geary County District Court.

The charges stemmed from a fatal crash on Interstate 70 in November 2016 that resulted in the deaths of Jessica Michelle Thompson and her two minor children.

Scene of the Nov. 2016 crash-photo courtesy WIBW TV

Sentencing is scheduled for June 1 at 1:30 p.m.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol. Assistant Attorney General Corey Kenney of Schmidt’s office is prosecuting the case.