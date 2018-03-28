Man enters plea in I-70 crash that killed mother, 2 kids

JUNCTION CITY –– A Texas man pleaded guilty to murder and involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Steven W. Johnson, 45, of Houston, pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree – reckless and two counts of involuntary manslaughter (DUI). Judge Steven L. Hornbaker accepted the pleas Monday in Geary County District Court.

The charges stemmed from a fatal crash on Interstate 70 in November 2016 that resulted in the deaths of Jessica Michelle Thompson and her two minor children.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 1 at 1:30 p.m.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol. Assistant Attorney General Corey Kenney of Schmidt’s office is prosecuting the case.