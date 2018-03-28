League owners approve redefined catch rule

UNDATED (AP) – NFL owners have redefined a few rules at their meetings in Orlando, and there’s a catch to it.

The league has redefined the catch rule to eliminate confusion and controversy about receptions. There are basically three elements defining a catch: having control of the ball; getting two feet down or another body part; making a football move, such as taking a third step or extending the ball.

Falcons chairman and committee chairman Rick McKay says the committee cited overturned receptions by tight ends James and Miller last season among the dozens of plays they reviewed “dozens of times.” Packers coach Mike McCarthy says the third step recommendation was excellent and cleans up a majority of receptions that were in question.

In another rule modification, using the crown of the helmet to initiate any hit will result in a 15-yard penalty.