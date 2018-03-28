KU’s Devonte Graham named to AP All-America First Team

UNDATED (AP) – The AP All-America First Team has three freshmen on the squad for the first time in its 70-year history.

Oklahoma’s Trae Young, Deandre Ayton of Arizona and Duke’s Marvin Bagley III were all named first-teamers in the AP All-America squad announced on Tuesday. Young led the nation in scoring and assists in his lone season in Norman.

They were joined by Villanova’s Jalen Brunson and Kansas guard Devonte’ Graham on the team selected by the same 65-member national media panel that selects the weekly AP Top 25.