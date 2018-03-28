Kansas officer charged for dog shooting, child injury

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita police officer has been charged with felony aggravated battery for shooting a dog and injuring a 9-year-old girl.

Dexter Betts was called to a home for a domestic issue in December when he shot the family dog. The family’s attorney, Charley O’Hara, says the dog was wounded from bullet fragments and the girl from ricocheted fragments.

Betts was fired following the shooting.

The felony charge against Betts says he “unlawfully and recklessly” caused bodily harm to another person when he fired “a handgun at a dog while a child was in the room.”

Betts’ attorney, Jess Hoeme, says he believes his client didn’t act recklessly “and we look forward to presenting our defense in court.”

His next court appearance is April 11.