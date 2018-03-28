Kansas man jailed after dragging woman into house

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged battery, kidnapping and have made an arrest.

Just after 11p.m. Monday, police responded to a home in the 2400 Block of SW 24th Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Chris Heaven.

Witnesses told police man was seen arguing with and dragging a woman through a yard as she yelled for help. They also pointed out the residence where the man dragged the woman.

Officers went to the home to check the welfare of the woman. As officers approached the residence, she ran out the front door, to the officers, according to Heaven. She was transported to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed by a detective.

The two were found to be boyfriend and girlfriend. The woman had been the victim of Domestic Battery and was forcibly dragged into the home by the man, according to her statement to police.

The man, later identified as Cain Harris, 27, Topeka, was initially reluctant to exit the residence but after some time and discussion with the officers came out on his own accord.

Police transported Harris to the Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Kidnapping and Domestic Battery.