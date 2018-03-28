Kansas man faces federal charges for bank robbery

WICHITA— A man is facing federal charges stemming from a March 8 holdup of a Wichita credit union.

On Tuesday, a federal indictment was handed down in U.S. District Court against 32-year-old Jerry Anderson Jr. of Hutchinson.

The indictment states that Anderson Jr. entered the Meritrust Credit Union at 2900 S. Oliver in Wichita just after 11 a.m. where he passed a note to one of the tellers stating, “This is a robbery, nothing funny, give me the money.”

The KBI affidavit states that Anderson left the credit union with approximately $3,100. Surveillance video from the credit union identified a car that was loaned to Anderson by a friend. The affidavit also states that still photography from cameras were matched against a Department of Corrections Supervised Population photo showing Anderson as the alleged robber. Anderson Jr. was released from prison in July of last year after serving a sentence for aggravated robbery and flee and elude in Leavenworth County.

Anderson faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.