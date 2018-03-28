Kansas deputies rescue injured eagle

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies in Sedgwick County rescued an injured eagle Tuesday. According to the department’s Facebook page, ” We go on some pretty cool calls every now and then. Last night was one of those nights! We got a call from a concerned citizen in the south part of the county about a eagle that was hurt down in the Big Ditch.

Deputies responded and found the female, Golden Eagle injured. She could walk but not fly. A deputy called and made contact with a wildlife rescue. The female eagle is expected to make a full recovery and will be release back to the wild when she is healthy.”