Job Fest Committee members getting ready for the 11th Annual event

Job Fest Committee members are busy collecting donations for the 11th Annual Great Bend Job Fest on April 19. Co-chair of the Job Fest Judy Jacobs has stated participating business registration has doubled this year compared to last, so the event should have a variety of opportunities for job seekers.

Job Fest Committee member Karen Neuforth says KansasWorks will be in attendance and offer a place for anyone seeking resume help.

Barton County Commissioners donated $500 to the 2018 Job Fest.

The event will be held at the Great Bend Events Center from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. There will also be a career closet available for job seekers in need of professional attire including suits, dresses, and shoes. Anyone who utilizes the clothes can keep them for future use. Neuforth says the committee hopes to see anywhere from 150 to 200 job seekers attend the event.