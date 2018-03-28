Iviona Marae May Lewis, 2, passed away March 18, 2018 in Barton County. Iviona was born April 3, 2015 to Devonte Lewis and Annissia Houp in Topeka.

Iviona was a loving little girl, she could make you feel good if you were in a sad mood. She was outgoing, smart and kind. Iviona was a mother hen, she would look after her brothers. She loved and took care of everybody.

Survivors include father Devonte Lewis and mother Annissia Houp; brothers Ja’Mari Lewis and Killian Stephens both of Great Bend; sister Ania Lynch of Hays; grandmother Rochell Lucas of Kansas City, grandfather John King and wife Yolonda Enyart- King of Kansas City, MO.; grandfather Felix Lewis of Salina; Uncle John Houp and Aunt Daisy Jones both of Great Bend; many more relatives and friends that will miss Iviona

She was preceded in death by grandmother Rejena Lewis.

Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday April 6, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Jon Brudvig officiating. No visitation, cremation has taken place.

Memorial has been established to help with funeral expense, in care of Bryant Funeral Home