Former Great Bend CVB Director has court arraignment set for late April

press release from the Barton County Attorney’s Office…

Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor announced that Cris Collier was bound over for a trial on two felony charges filed against her in 2017. Collier was the subject of a preliminary hearing at Barton County District Court last week.

Collier was the director of the Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau for 30 years until her retirement in 2016. As a result of discrepancies noted in reimbursements for expenses paid to her by the CVB, almost $35,000 could not be accounted for during an examination of her credit card transactions against other documents.

Along with the unexplained credit card charges, the investigation showed that records were falsified to show a payment for a business expense when the monies actually went elsewhere.

Magistrate Judge Richard Burgess determined that probable cause existed to believe that Collier committed the two felony-level offenses. Mellor stressed that Collier has yet to be tried on the charges and is presumed to be innocent.

Arraignment on the case is set for April 25, 2018.

The Collier case is prosecuted by Assistant County Attorney Douglas Matthews.