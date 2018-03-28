Cop Shop (3/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/27)

Theft

At 5:10 p.m. a theft was reported at 9 McKinley Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:42 p.m. a burglary was reported at 614 SW 10 Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Structure Fire

At 6:44 p.m. a fire was reported at 329 NE 10 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/27)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:33 a.m. a report of someone stealing items out of her vehicle was made at 1038 Madison Street.

Stroke

At 7:17 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3806 Broadway Avenue.

Theft

At 4:20 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1114 Morphy Street.

At 4:36 p.m. theft from a vehicle was reported at 2920 10th Street.

Chest Pain

At 6:01 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 619 Williams Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:11 p.m. a possible burglary was reported at 1807 Monroe Street.