Adopt-a-pet event for Golden Belt Humane Society on April 7th

While the Golden Belt Humane Society receives funding from the City of Great Bend and Barton County to help with their services, a decent portion of their funding comes from grants. Director Heather Acheson wrote three grants in 2017, one from Petco and two from Petsmart.

The Petco grant replaced a heating and air condition unit while one of the Petsmart grants added stainless steel kennels in the cat room. Acheson says the other grant assisted with spays and neuters.

Heather Acheson Audio

The Humane Society on South Highway 281 had an intake of 1,147 animals in 2017 with 1,123 taken out through adoptions or transfers. The Golden Belt Humane Society will have an adoption event Saturday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at Orscheln Farm & Home. The adopt-a-pet event will have lunch and adoptable dogs on site with all the proceeds from the meal going to care for the animals.