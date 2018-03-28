KHP: 2 hospitalized after semi, John Deere tractor crash

MARSHALL COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Marshall County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Peterbilt semi driven by Michael Richard Harne, 29, St. Joseph, MN, was southbound on U.S. 77 two miles north of Blue Rapids.

The vehicle attempted to pass a 2018 John Deere Tractor driven by James Norman Borgerding, 81, Blue Rapids, that was making a left turn into a field entrance. The semi collided with the tractor.

Harne was transported to Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville.

A private vehicle transported Borgerding for treatment, according to the KHP.

The semi driver was properly restrained at the time of the accident.