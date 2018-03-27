UPDATE: Kan. man arrested for alleged sexual assault of woman jogger

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged assault and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, police an 18-year-old was jogging on the bike path near Mclean and Seneca in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz. She was approached by a man who physically assaulted and attempted to sexually assault her.

During the attack, a City of Wichita employee who was working on the nearby observed the incident and immediately called 911 for help. Officers responded quickly and took a 36-year-old suspect into custody. Citizens who were nearby also stopped to assist the victim during this incident.

The suspect Ronald Charles Knittle is being held on a $150,000 Bond for Aggravated Sexual Battery, Robbery and Criminal Threat, according to the Sedgwick County Booking report.

The victim sustained minor injuries. Police did not release additional detail.