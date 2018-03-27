Kansas vocal music teacher accused of sex crime

CLOUD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teacher for alleged sex crimes involving a student.

On Monday, police arrested 53-year-old Kevin Johnson. He is charged with unlawful sexual relations, according to the Cloud County Attorney’s office.

Johnson was being held on a $50,000 Bond, according to the county attorney’s office and was no longer in custody.

Johnson was a vocal music teacher for USD 333 in Concordia, according to the school’s web site.

In late February, School District superintendent Quentin Breese reported in a media release that a certified high school staff member had been suspended and was no longer on campus. Johnson remains banned from the school campus, according to the school district.

A first court appearance for Johnson had not been scheduled, according to the county attorney.