Kan. man faces attempted murder charge for stabbing

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to 227 West 8th Street in Hutchinson after report of a stabbing, according to a media release. Officers found 31-year-old Daniel Rivera II of Hutchinson in the residence with multiple stab wounds.

Rivera II was transported to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

The suspect Taylor Perry Stuart, 35, Nickerson, fled the scene. Police arrested him later Tuesday morning on requested charges of Attempted 2 degree Murder and Aggravated Assault, according to police. He is being held on a bond of $105,000.00.