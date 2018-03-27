Great Lakes Airlines suspends flight operations in Kan., 4 other states

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming-based Great Lakes Airlines has suspended all flight operations in the five states it operates.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the company announced that the suspension of service was effective as of midnight Monday but said it had not entered bankruptcy.

The website for the Cheyenne-based airline listed flights from Salina; Cheyenne; Denver; Telluride, Colorado; Los Angeles; Phoenix; Page, Arizona and Prescott, Arizona.

SkyWest Airlines will begin daily United Express jet service from Salina to Chicago and Denver starting April 9.

According to a statement on its website, Great Lakes will continue to provide support services to Aerodynamics Inc. charter flights between Denver and the South Dakota cities of Pierre and Watertown.

Company officials have attributed recent struggles with providing air service to a national pilot shortage.

Great Lakes Founder Doug Voss and Cheyenne Regional Airport Director Tim Barth could not immediately be reached for comment.