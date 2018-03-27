Great Bend man arrested for drugs a third time since November

On Monday, March 26 at about 7:30 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Deputy Sierra Thorne stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of 25th Street in the City of Great Bend. The deputy knew the driver of the vehicle had a revoked driver’s license.

When the vehicle stopped, the driver attempted to flee and was apprehended by the Deputy Sherriff. The driver was identified as Michael “Spike” Croslin age 47 of Great Bend.

A search warrant was obtained by the Sheriff’s Office detectives. 18 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of peyote mushrooms, 3 grams of suspected heroin, various pharmaceutical drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

A passenger in the vehicle was released at the scene.

Croslin was arrested at the scene and booked on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of hallucinogenic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic charges. Croslin is being held in the Barton County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

This is the third time Croslin has been arrested since November on serious drug charges.