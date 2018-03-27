GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: What Exactly is Soil?

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “What Exactly Is Soil?” on Wednesday, March 28, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

Having the basic knowledge of soil composition and its characteristics enables one to promote a healthier growing medium for all sorts of plants, whether in small back yard gardens, or commercial farming. Join us in learning a little about the incredible organism called soil.

To help us plan for adequate materials, please RSVP to the Cottonwood Extension District – Great Bend office at 793-1910 to ensure adequate supplies. Rip Winkel, Cottonwood Extension District Agent, will be the presenter for this program. For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 3 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.