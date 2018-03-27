Doyle receives Barton County’s “Employee Recognition Award”

The Employee Relations Committee (ERC) recommends outstanding individuals for the “Employee Recognition Award” in Barton County. The Barton County Commission recognized Christina Doyle in the Appraiser’s Office at Monday’s meeting.

Diana Watson, ERC Secretary, says Doyle was nominated by the committee for her commitment to Barton County.

Barton County Appraiser Barb Esfeld felt that Doyle is a huge asset for not only the Appraiser’s Office, but Barton County as a whole.

Doyle was presented a plaque at Monday’s meeting for her honor.

Esfeld says Doyle has completed all her education for her Registered Mass Appraiser (RMA) certification and is now logging the required hours of setting property values before obtaining the title.