Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/26)

ATV Accident / Incident

At 12:09 a.m. an ATV accident was reported at 33 SE 35 Avenue.

Theft

At 4:21 p.m. a theft was reported in the 400 block of SW 50 Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:37 p.m. a burglary of sheds and camper trailer with one vehicle stolen was reported at 163 N. US 281 Highway.

Theft

At 8:15 p.m. a theft was reported at NW 50 Avenue & NW 110 Road.