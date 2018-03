SALINA – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious package delivered to the Salina Post Office in the 200 Block of East Ash Street Tuesday.

The package addressed to the Salina Police prompted the evacuation of the post office just before 9:30a.m., according to police Captain Paul Forrester.

Authorities closed streets in the area. The Fort Riley Bomb Squad responded to the scene to assist. There are no injuries reported and no additional details available.