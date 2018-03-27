Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/26)

BOOKED: Chance Wallace of Great Bend on Finney County warrant for probation violation, bond is set in the amount of $12,500 C/S. Okfuskee County, OK warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $3,216.40 cash only.

BOOKED: Rachel Kelley of Great Bend on CKCC for probation violation for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Cayetano Carrasco-Cortez of Odessa, TX on Rice County District Court warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $567 cash only or $5,000 surety bond.

BOOKED: Richard Valdez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Cody Crawford of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Debora S. Siewert on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, with a bond of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Kyle Kruckenberg of Great Bend on Barton County Court case for probation violation after serving three days and getting a Radac Evaluation.

RELEASED: Dakota Green of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Cayetano Carrasco-Cortez of Odessa, TX on Rice County District Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $567 cash bond.

RELEASED: Justin Walker of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt of court after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Richard Valdez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $2,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jonathan Scothorn of Great Bend on Ellis County District Court warrant for probation violation to Ellis County.

RELEASED: Debora S. Siewert on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.