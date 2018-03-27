Barton County Court gives less than 10 years to man convicted for rape

On Friday, March 23, Pedro Garcia appeared in Barton County District Court for sentencing following his plea and conviction on January 26 on one count of rape.

The Honorable Scott E. McPherson, 20th Judicial District Judge, sentenced the defendant to 117 months in the custody of the Kansas Secretary of Corrections.

The victimized girl was 9 or 10 years old when the rape and sexual abuse occurred. Garcia was also charged with indecent liberties with a child, aggravated criminal sodomy, and lewdly touching the child on occasions as early as April 2016.

The Great Bend Police Department investigated the case with Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor prosecuting the case.