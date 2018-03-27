Barton County accepts Venture’s bid for asphalt project

The Barton County Road and Bridge Department opened bids at 2 p.m. March 7, for the 2018 Cold Mix Asphalt Program. The bid specified approximately 25,000 tons of cold mix asphalt material, with the County furnishing all aggregate and asphalt oil.

Barton County Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz says it was no surprise that Venture Corporation in Great Bend was the only bid for the project.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

At a cost of $7.83 per ton, Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman says the price is up 40 cents from the previous three years.

Barry McManaman Audio

The Commission accepted the bid from Venture with a 5-0 vote. Monies were included in the 2018 budget for this anticipated expense.

Venture will be required to mix asphalt at the County pit on South Washington in Great Bend.