Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Donald Fredrick “Ruffy” Meyer, 88, passed away March 25, 2018, at Pleasant Hills Assisted Living, Hutchinson. Don was born June 10, 1929, at Ayr, Neb., to Carl Fredrick and Elsie Ida Charlotte (Schroeder) Meyer. He married Erma Lou Kimle Feb. 16, 1958, at Campbell, Neb. Erma died Nov. 26, 2017.

Don, a resident of Great Bend since 1954, was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the 10th Mountain Division of the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954, earning the rank of Corporal. His infantry mountain training was at Camp Carson, Col., continuing his infantry ski training in the Alps of Austria. Don built REA lines for Foree Construction Company from 1947 to 1951, until gaining employment with Central Kansas Electric. Serving as a lineman for many years, Don retired as a meter technician for Midwest Energy, Inc., in 1988. Don was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion Argonne Post 180, and VFW Post 3111, all of Great Bend. Don volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Barton County Food Bank, enjoyed gardening and fishing with Erma, and cherished time with his family.

Survivors include one son, Mark Meyer and his wife Elaine of Great Bend; three daughters, Cynthia Lee Smith and her husband Gene of Great Bend, Mary McGee and her husband Tony of Joplin, Mo., and Denise Thode and her husband Dr. Jeffery of Hutchinson; one brother, Wilbur Meyer of Omaha, Neb.; nine grandchildren, Craig Legleiter, Kathy Graham, Chris Stephens, Melissa Adelhardt, Travis Lee, Donald McGee, Matthew McGee, Eli Thode and Cristina Thode; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Buck.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 30, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Barbara Jones presiding. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, March 29, with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home.

Memorial funds have been established with Trinity Lutheran Church or Barton County Relay for Life, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.