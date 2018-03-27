Barton County Commission recognizes dispatcher prior to retirement

Barton County Commissioners took time at Monday’s meeting to recognize Donna Williams for her service prior to her retirement. Williams was hired on November 1st, 2004, with the 911 Communications as a dispatcher.

911 Director Dena Popp says Williams’ experience will be difficult to replace.

Dena Popp Audio

Williams picked up dispatch experience at Russell and Clay County, Missouri prior to coming to Great Bend. She was promoted to supervisor in October 2015, and has been serving in that role since that time.

Donna Williams Audio

Williams’ last day of scheduled work is Tuesday, March 27.