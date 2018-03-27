14-year-old Kan. boy jailed for alleged school threat

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged threat at a school in McPherson County.

Just before 3p.m. Monday, the Inman Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of South Locust in Inman, according to a media release.

A 911 report of a juvenile walking away from the Inman High School making possible threats of violence was reported and a brief description of the juvenile was given to police.

Due to the initial caller’s information about the nature of the alleged threats and the close proximity to the Inman High School, Officers of the Inman Police Department, as well as administration from the Inman School District, placed both the high school and grade school into lockdown until the validity of a threat could be assessed and the juvenile located.

At about 3:23p.m.. Law Enforcement located the 14-year-old boy who was overheard possibly making threats and was taken into custody at his residence.

At 3:24 P.M. the Inman Schools were released from lockdown and students allowed to leave school.

As of Monday afternoon, there was no evidence of an actual plan, agenda, or motive of violence towards the school or school district, including students and faculty have been uncovered.

This nonspecific threat was not made to any specific person nor was it made on school property.

The 14-year-old boy remains in custody pending charges through the McPherson County Attorney’s Office.