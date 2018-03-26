Great Bend Post

Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory 

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment 

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Grossardt. Guests include Dr. Troy Moore with Central Kansas Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. Joining Troy will be new speech therapist Brianna Saryerwinnie who will talk about outpatient speech therapy services. 

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A    Agri-Talk with Chip Flory 

11A-11:30   “Viewpoints” 

11:30-12:00  “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             Market Rally 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”