Shoplifting suspect attempts to take Kan. officer’s gun

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an altercation with a law enforcement officer.

Just after 2p.m. Sunday, police were conducting a follow up investigation on a separate case when the Dillions store in the 4700 Block of South Broadway in Wichita contacted him about an alleged shoplifter, according to officer Paul Cruz. The 23-year-old suspect walked out of the store and was approached by the officer who attempted to take him into custody.

The suspect began fighting the officer and attempted to gain control of the officer’s holstered firearm and hit the officer with large rocks, according to Cruz. With the assistance of citizens and store associates, the officer arrested the suspect. He was booked for theft, resisting arrest and battery of a law enforcement officer.

The officer did receive a hand injury. Cruz said Wichita Police are thankful for the citizens who came to the officer’s assistance to help make the arrest. Cruz did not release the name of the officer or the suspect.