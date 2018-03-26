Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Ruth Janetta Axman, 87, died March 24, 2018, at Almost Home, Great Bend, Kansas. She was born November 20, 1930, at home, in Bison, Kansas, the daughter of Benjamin and Leah Katherine (Matal) Scheuerman. Ruth graduated from Bison High School in 1949.

On May 3, 1950, she married James Horacek in Rush Center, Kansas. They later divorced. She then married Alvie Axman, Sr. on August 19, 1972, in Ellinwood, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 16, 1985.

A longtime Barton County resident, living in Hoisington since 1985. She was a caregiver for home health and also enjoyed working as the snack bar manager at Walmart for 10 years.

Ruth was a member of the United Methodist Church, Bison, Kansas. She loved flowers, gardening, cooking, quilting, and collecting angels and bells.

Survivors include; seven daughters, Kathy (Verlyn) Rossman of Albert, Karen (Bill) Norris of rural St. John, Melanie (John) Zeller of McCracken, Amy (Tim) Frieb of Olmitz, Shelley (Curtis) Robinson of Great Bend, Lisa Gamber of Valley Center, and Hope (Bob) Ney of Hoisington; 16 grandchildren, April (Gary) Deines, Jason (Mary) Rossman, Ian (Aimee) Norris, Nash (Mikayla) Norris, Sarah (Kiel) Emerson, Rachel (Lance) Legleiter, Chelsea (Mark) Pechanec, Karl and Eric Frieb, Jessica, Sloan, and Benjamin Folk, Ethan and Eli Gamber, Cassandra (Zane) Ochs, and Lindsey Ney; 21 great grandchildren, Chyanne and Spencer Deines, Brody and Braylin Rossman, Breanna, Hannah, Allen, Jackson, Finn, and Milo Norris, Haydn, Tessa, and Lexi Legleiter, Amelia and Oliver Emerson, Marissa, Kaitlyn and Isaac Pechanec, Cruz Folk-Robinson, and Camden and Molly Ochs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Michael James Horacek and daughter, Lisa Rose Horacek, and four brothers, Edwin, Robert, Jerry, and Richard Scheuerman.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Dick Ogle presiding. Family will greet friends prior to, from 10:30 until service time. Burial will be in Baptist Cemetery, rural Bison, Kansas. Friends may pay respects from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Almost Home, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, Kansas 67544.