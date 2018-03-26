Police: 28-year-old jailed after running from Kan. drug bust

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a weekend drug bust.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Friday, police served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Coolidge Street in Liberal as part of an ongoing drug investigation, according to Captain Patrick McClurg.

Officers seized quantities of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine.

The residence was occupied by four people at the time of the search warrant service. A 28 year old man ran from officers as they approached the residence.

He was apprehended in the immediate area, according to McClurg. A 20-year-old woman, and two teenage girls were secured inside the residence.

Police took the 28-year-old and 20-year-old into custody. The other two were questioned and released.

An affidavit was submitted to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking charges of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, conspiracy, aggravated child endangerment and interference with law enforcement.

Authorities did release names of the suspects.