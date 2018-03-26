Not everyone well-behaved during KU basketball celebration

DOUGLAS COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and looking for suspects.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the Lawrence Police Department responded to Sonic Drive In, 1015 E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Responding officers made contact with victims inside the business who reported 2 males had entered the business with their faces covered, at least one of whom was armed with a firearm. The suspects demanded money and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported during the incident. It is believed the suspects fled to the south to a vehicle on 24th Street.

The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing. No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785)832-7509, or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS (8477). Tips made to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.