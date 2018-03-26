Monday Weather

Overnight A chance of thunderstorms. Areas of dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 47. East southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.



Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then a chance of showers between 11am and 2pm. Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 51. Southeast wind around 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.



Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.



Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.



Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 67.



Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.



Thursday A 30 percent chance of rain after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.



Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of rain before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.



Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.



Friday Night A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.



Saturday A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.



Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.



Sunday A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.