MARCH 26, 2018

FOR SALE: 1968 CHEVY 1/2 SHORT WIDE PU, 3 TRACTOR TIRES 20.8/42. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSORY BAG. 564-3591 OR 786-1421

FOR SALE: 2005 BUICK PARK AVE. 793-0125

FOR SALE: 3 ANTENNA’S, PRINTER W/EXTRAS, 2 WHEEL DOLLY. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, COCKATIELS, TURTLE DOVES, EGGS. 792-7074

FOR SALE: 2015 CHEVY EQUINOX, 3 PC BEDROOM SET. 797-0059

FREE: 8′ STOCK TANK (LEAKS) 617-1328

FOR SALE: FISHING EQUIPMENT, ELECTRICAL TOOLS AND MORE. 791-7510

FOR SALE: SEVERAL CANS OF DUPONT FREON 12, GOODYEAR TIRE 380/90/46. WANTED: NERF BARS FOR 1997 DODGE PU. 653-4913

WANTED: LARGE ROUND BALES, PASTURE AERATOR, CHAIN HARROW. 617-3944

FOR SALE: 2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON WIDE GLIDE W/EXTRAS, 2007 DODGE RAM BIG HORN PU. 282-1293

FOR SALE: 2015 HARLEY DAVIDSON. TEXT ONLY 899-1044

WANTED: SMALL TRICYCLE. 603-6255

FOR SALE: PILLOW UNZIPS TURNS INTO A BLANKET. 786-4274

FOR SALE: 1997 CHEVY 3/4 TON PU., 2003 CHEVY TAHOE 4WD, 1996 JEEP CHEROKEE. 617-8267

FOR SALE: CHEVY WHEELS FOR A PU 18″, TIRES 275/70/18, 2009 FORD MUSTANG GRILL. 282-0424

FOR SALE: KEURIG COFFEE POT. 653-2367

FOR SALE: OAK DOORS W/HARDWARE FROM DOORS & DRAWERS. 792-6560

WANTED: TRAMPOLINE W/SAFETY NET. 282-3364

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL WHITE OVEN, RADIANT COOK TOP, MICROWAVE. 793-2191

WANTED: TIRES 205/65/15 282-4917

FOR SALE: LARGE GREENHOUSE 22X24 W/EXHAUST FAN, DOORS, BEDDING TABLES AND MORE, RANCH KING RIDING MOWER. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: GPS. 491-1570

FOR SALE: RED OAK/CEDAR BIRDHOUSES, ADULT PICNIC TABLE 5′, 2 ADIRONDACK CHAIRS BLUE & RED. 282-9331

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED: FOR SALE: YOUNG PULLETS & HENS AND THEY ARE SHOOTIN THOSE EGGS OUT LIKE NOBODIES BUSINESS, ALSO A SMALL LIVESTOCK CARRYING CAGE, FRESH COUNTRY EGGS AND A BRAND NEW FOOD DEHYDRATOR. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL: 620-586-8003 OR 586-8009

