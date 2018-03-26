Kansas man on parole jailed after weekend chase, crash

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man faces serious charges after leading officers on a weekend chase and crash that injured three people.



Police had taken a report of a stolen vehicle during the day Saturday in the 500 Block of North Monroe in Hutchinson, according to Police.

Just after 7 p.m. officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop that led to the chase and eventual 2-vehicle crash in the 1900 Block of North Poplar.

Police arrested the driver Ethan Marr, 28, Hutchinson. He is jailed on a $39,250 Bond on requested charges of felony flee and elude, three counts of aggravated battery, burglary, theft of a vehicle, DUI, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

On February 28, Marr was discharged by the Kansas Department of Corrections with nine convictions for theft, obstruction, drugs, burglary and criminal damage.

Marr was expected to make a first appearance in court Monday.