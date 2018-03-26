Kan. youth volleyball coach jailed for alleged sex crime

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita youth volleyball coach has been arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.

Law enforcement records show Jeffrey Sanders was booked Friday into the Sedgwick County jail and released on bond the same day. He was arrested on suspicion of electronic solicitation of a 16-year-old victim, and the incident report shows the alleged offense occurred in February 2017.

Sanders formed the Wichita Volleyball Academy in 2014 and it operates as a competitive club team for Wichita-area volleyball players from ages 10 to 18. The academy’s website says Sanders offered private and semi-private lessons.

Sanders coached at Wichita State for 10 seasons, but left the program after an arrest of suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.