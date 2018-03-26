John O’Connor

March 26, 2018

Reply to anything you see here by emailing me john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. I will acknowledge all replies next week.

Here it comes, live, unedited and unprepared: it’s Week 345 of Words Carefully Crafted to Cause A General Feeling of Wellness among you, the dedicated, loyal and very tasteful reader. And no, I do NOT kiss up to my audience. I just calls ‘em as I sees ‘em.

I’ve always liked all types of music, but last week when I was doing some rather boring shoulder strengthening exercises I decided to enjoy some ‘music therapy’ while I was at it. My mind drifted back to some of the great hit instrumentals of the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and a few other decades. I found a handful of them on YouTube and as I listened I was amazed at how well they stood up after 40-plus years. Just about all of these still sound contemporary, and more importantly, FUN.

So, here’s my top ten-plus a few more- list of all-time favorite instrumentals, in no particular order. I like ‘em all equally.

1. Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin. This classic work was originally performed in 1924 to great acclaim, which it still deserves. A beautiful and innovative piece of music.

2. Wheels by the Stringalongs or Billy Vaughn. Early ‘60s guitar pop gem that’s absolutely irresistible. A lot of instrumentals had two or three hit versions by competing artists on the charts.

3. Stranger on the Shore by Acker Bilk. That’s his name, alright. This was a huge hit in the early ‘60s by the Brit clarinetist. On our family’s road trips years ago I would occasionally do my impression of the song, minus clarinet, of course. They couldn’t stop me ‘cause I was the driver.

4. Calcutta by Lawrence Welk. What? Lawrence Welk? Yes, indeed, the old “ah one, ah two” guy had several instrumental hits in the ‘50s and ‘60s. ‘Baby Elephant Walk’ was another one.

5. Last Date by Floyd Cramer. Another early ‘60s goodie from the master of the so-called ‘slip-note’ style of piano playing. Floyd was the guy Nashville called whenever a country star needed a good piano on his recordings. Floyd also had ‘On The Rebound’ a few years later.

6. A Swingin’ Safari by Bert Kaempfert. Bert had a dozen or more chart hits, but this is one of my faves. Bert also produced the Beatles’ first recordings for Polydor Records. Bert’s ‘Wonderland by Night’ was actually a bigger hit than ‘Safari.’ Beautiful melody.

7. S’Wonderful by Ray Coniff. This song just makes me smile whenever I hear it. It’s not the first recording of the song, but it’s my go-to version. He does have a few vocal accents on the recording, but it’s still basically an instrumental.

8. Back Bay Shuffle by Artie Shaw. I’ve liked this late ‘30s classic since my early radio days in the ‘60s when one of our announcers used it as the theme song for his daily show.

9. Tijuana Taxi or anything else by Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass. The epitome of ‘good feeling’ music in the ‘60s. His version of ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ is also superb.

10. This is a tie: ‘The Stripper’ by David Rose and ‘Telstar’ by the Tornadoes. These were both early ‘60s Number 1 hits. ‘The Stripper’ is self-explanatory. ‘Telstar’ was a soaring wall of sound released as a tribute to the launch of the first communications satellite.

Well, I guess I’ve already went over my self-imposed limit of ten songs. Ah, what the heck. They’re worth it. Happy listening!

So, what were some of your favorite instrumentals ‘back in the day?’ I know I’ve left out quite a few. I’ll do another list sometime in the future.

Well, you went after the trivia questions with customary gusto. Terry was in first (as always) with William Henry Harrison being the Prez who should have listened to Mom about proper clothing in cruddy weather. Harrison delivered his very lengthy inauguration speech minus hat or coat in cold, wet weather. He got pneumonia and died thirty days later. Joe thought it might have been President Harding who died not long after traveling through Kansas where he had taken part in the wheat harvest.

Paul, Roger, Tom and Julie also correctly answered the Harrison question. Good work.

Paul was the first to guess the former POW camp at Concordia as a tourist stop for German families who may have had a family member there in the ‘40s. Right! Edith Ann, Roger, Mary Jo and Joe also had that one correct. Steve K thought the Orphan Train Museum may have been what we were looking for. The ‘O Train’ museum is indeed a big tourist draw in Concordia.

Re: the car song question, Paul guessed ‘Shut Down’ by the Beach Boys. Good guess, but not quite.

And the WW2 submarine question? Paul and Tom both had it right: they all were named after fish, even oddballs like ‘Pogy’ and ‘Menhaden.’

Okay, two questions are still open: the name of the Upper Michigan town that not only helped popularize ski jumping, but was one of the shooting locations for a late ‘50s hit film.

Also available: title of the car song in which the driver said he was so far ahead of the competition that he just took the car out of gear and coasted to the finish line. Big hit in ’64.

Yippee, three new ones! Articles in Popular Mechanics supposedly inspired what famous jail break?

What new techno miracle featuring internal mechanical binary coding appeared in 1961?

This unique animal is almost always a female. What are we talking about?

Well, before I start talking to myself, I’d better tie the ribbon on it for this week. See you in 168 hours!

John